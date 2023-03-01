ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modi likely to inaugurate expressway on March 12’

March 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12.

Disclosing this to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said Mr. Modi is expected to inaugurate the expressway at Gejjalagere in Mandya district and address a public meeting at the venue.

The party had sought permission for organising a road show by the Prime Minister. The road show will be held if Special Protection Group (SPG) gives permission, he added.

With regard to the Congress party’s demand for completion of the service roads before levying toll on the expressway, Mr. Simha said the completion of the service roads had been delayed on account of a litigation pending in the court.

However, efforts were underway to vacate the stay and complete the pending work on the service roads.

