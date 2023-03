Modi leaves for Delhi from Shivamogga airport

March 25, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hassan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a day’s visit to Karnataka, left for Delhi from Shivamogga airport by a special flight on Saturday.

Mr. Modi reached Shivamogga airport by helicopter from Davangere, where he addressed a rally earlier in the day.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and others bid him farewell.

Shivamogga district administration had made special security arrangements at the airport. The PM was in Shivamogga on February 27 to inaugurate the airport.