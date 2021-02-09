Modi lauds Deve Gowda for his remarks on farmers’ agitation

In yet another sign of the BJP and the JD(S) warming up to each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda for his remarks on the ongoing farmers’ agitation during his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Modi said that the JD(S) supremo’s observations had “brought seriousness to the discussion” and that Mr. Gowda had lauded some steps taken by the government while also giving “constructive suggestions”. He also later tweeted that Mr. Gowda’s words had “added great perspective to the debate” and recalled his “strong association with the agriculture sector”.

Earlier, raising the issue during the motion of thanks on the President’s speech, Mr. Gowda, while not asking for a repeal of the three new and controversial farm laws, asked the Union government to hold talks with the protesting farmers instead of “building concrete walls”. He also condemned the violence that broke out on January 26, but said the government should not punish farmers for the actions of “a few miscreants”.

He highlighted the fact that agriculture was a State subject and said the Centre should have sought the States’ concurrence on the matter. “I am on the last leg of my life. I demand that the government end this matter peacefully. Let them call for a meeting with the farmers’ delegation. Some leaders of this House can also join and we will give our suggestions to close this matter... The government thinks punishing them will solve issues. But farmers are not responsible for what happened on January 26,” Mr. Gowda said.

Mr. Gowda also asked the House what the next plan of action was, now that the Bills have been kept in abeyance because of the apex court’s orders. He also asked the Prime Minister to take up the matter of linking the Cauvery and Mahanadi rivers to provide a permanent solution to the farmers of Karnataka.