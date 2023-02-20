Modi is true leader of farmers, says Nadda

February 20, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Hassan

Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the true leader of farmers, though many others claimed that title without doing anything for the farming community.

Addressing arecanut growers at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday, Mr. Nadda said many leaders in the past claimed themselves to be “farmers’ leaders”. There were only empty slogans. “The true leader for farmers is Narendra Modi. He has introduced many schemes for the benefit of farmers,” he said.

The PM Fazal Bima Yojna was launched by the Centre and since its launch, more than 1.2 lakh crore of claims have been cleared. Under the PM Kissan Samman Yojana, more than 11.75 crore farmers had benefited, he said.

Regarding the arecanut growers, Mr. Nadda said whatever had been done for the growers was done during the BJP government. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took out a march in 1982 to raise the issues concerning areca growers.

The areca cultivation area had gone up 78% during the BJP rule. The growers had been getting a better price for their crop. “The import of arecanut had been a serious issue that destabilised the native market. The Centre increased the custom duty and the minimum import price. This has benefited the local growers in a big way,” he said.

Mr. Nadda said both the Centre and State governments had addressed the issue of diseases affecting the crop. The Centre had constituted a National Scientific Committee to find out how to eradicate leaf-spot disease and yellow-leaf disease. The State government had also set aside ₹25 crore for yellow-leaf disease research.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said the minimum import price of areca was only ₹75 in 2012. The BJP government increased it to ₹162 per kg and it had been revised to ₹351 again. The Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar sent an expert team to study the impact of leaf-spot disease in the areca growing areas, she said.

Further, she said Mr. Nadda, when he was the Minister for Health and Family Welfare stood by the areca growers when some people alleged that areca was not good for health.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretaries Arun Singh, C.T. Ravi, Chief Minister’s political secretary D.N. Jeevaraj and others were present.