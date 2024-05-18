Modi is misinformed about Shakti scheme, says D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was shocked by the statement of Prime minister Narendra Modi that the Shakti scheme had resulted in loss of revenue for Namma Metro trains run by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “The Prime Minister lacks information on the Shakti scheme [free bus travel for women] and hence he has said that the scheme has impacted revenues of Bengaluru metro. Namma Metro has earned a revenue of ₹130 crore in the last one year. The footfall too has gone up by 30% for the same period. Bengaluru metro is limited to Bengaluru, while the Shakti scheme has been rolled out keeping in mind people from across the State.”

He said that the Shakti scheme was rolled out by the Congress to ease the burden of price rise and inflation on women. “Metro is a joint initiative between the State and the Centre and it has done well over the last one year. Someone seems have provided incorrect information to the Prime Minister,” he added.

“I would like to convey to the Prime Minister that the KSRTC and the Bengaluru metro are being run efficiently, while the Shakti scheme is being offered to women. Women are doing 60 lakh trips per day in Karnataka. Women of the State are very happy with the Shakti scheme. Many other States are expressing interest to emulate this scheme,” he said.

