Modi is doing ‘Bharat Todo’, Rahul doing ‘Jodo’: DKS

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI:
November 08, 2022 21:16 IST

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has said that while Mahatma Gandhiji did ‘Bharat Jodo’ (Uniting India), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing ‘Bharat Todo’ (Dividing India). So, Rahul Gandhi had to take out ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra again.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar said that the basic difference between Congress and BJP was that Congress was uniting the country while BJP was dividing it and that was the reason why people were again showing love and trust towards the party, he said.

He said that because of the huge response that ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had received, the BJP leaders had panicked and that’s why they were making inconsistent remarks against the campaign and Congress party.

On Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks, Mr. Shivakumar said that he did not agree to Mr. Satish’s statement and moreover, it had nothing to do with the party as it was an individual opinion. He said that he belonged to Hindu religion and the religion had its own history and it believed in taking all together.

He also said that Mr. Jarkiholi’s remark would not damage the party.

Regarding allegations of minister Byrati Basavaraj receiving commission from street vendors, he said that the foundation of the present government was commission. The BJP government had stooped to the level of demanding commission from even street vendors and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai should give answer now.

