Modi in State to inaugurate ‘Congress projects’, says Siddaramaiah

February 06, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to the dedication of HAL Helicopter Factory to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the Prime Minister was coming to Karnataka just to inaugurate the projects that were initiated and completed by Congress governments.

“HAL helicopter factory was built during UPA government led by Congress. My government enacted legislation to upgrade Lambani Tandas into revenue villages and Kagodu Timmappa was Revenue Minister. Mr. Modi came to distribute land rights certificates to Lambani hamlet dwellers. We cooked food and BJP is simply serving it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Monday before leaving for the Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra that was scheduled to be held in Kamalapur, Chincholi, and Sedam towns.

Criticising the BJP for its “corruption”, the former Chief Minister said that BJP was over-dependent on Mr. Modi’s charisma as it had nothing to show as its achievements in the State. “For BJP in the State, Narendra Modi is the capital,” he said.