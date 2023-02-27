Modi in Karnataka | PM lands in Belagavi, begins 9-km roadshow

February 27, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Belagavi airport at around 2.20 pm. He arrived in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Shivamogga.

He was welcomed by five workers — pourakarmika Meenakshi Talwar, weaver Kallappa Topagi, farmer Sheela Khannurkar, labourer Mangesh Bastawadkar and auto driver Mayur Chouhan. All of them had undergone COVID tests before they were taken to the airport in Sambra village.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Regional Commissioner M G Hiremath, ADGP law and order Alok Kumar and others were present.

Mr. Modi left in a helicopter to the KSRP grounds on Kangrali road. He will ride in an open jeep to Kittur Channamma circle from where his road show will start. He is expected to reach the venue in Malini City by around 3.30 pm.

Apart from releasing the 13th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the PM will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station and launch works on the multi-village drinking water scheme and other schemes.