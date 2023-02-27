HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi in Karnataka | PM lands in Belagavi, begins 9-km roadshow

Crowd swells on either sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the PM, people shower flowers on his car

February 27, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
PM Narendra Modi greets Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others at the Belagavi airport in Sambra on February 27, 2023.

PM Narendra Modi greets Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others at the Belagavi airport in Sambra on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Belagavi airport at around 2.20 pm. He arrived in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Shivamogga.

ALSO READ
Modi in Karnataka | PM inaugurates ‘lotus-shaped’ Shivamogga airport, launches slew of development projects

He was welcomed by five workers — pourakarmika Meenakshi Talwar, weaver Kallappa Topagi, farmer Sheela Khannurkar, labourer Mangesh Bastawadkar and auto driver Mayur Chouhan. All of them had undergone COVID tests before they were taken to the airport in Sambra village.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Regional Commissioner M G Hiremath, ADGP law and order Alok Kumar and others were present.

Mr. Modi left in a helicopter to the KSRP grounds on Kangrali road. He will ride in an open jeep to Kittur Channamma circle from where his road show will start. He is expected to reach the venue in Malini City by around 3.30 pm.

Apart from releasing the 13th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the PM will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station and launch works on the multi-village drinking water scheme and other schemes.

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.