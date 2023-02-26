Modi in Belagavi: Public prohibited from bringing water bottles, handbags, gadgets to PM’s road show

February 26, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of the general public gathering along the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show route or the public meeting in Malini City grounds shall not bring water bottles, handbags and electronic gadgets other than mobile phones. Organisers will provide drinking water at the venue.

As per his tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive in Belagavi around 1 pm in a special aircraft from Shivamogga. He will begin his road show from APMC police grounds in Kangrali road to Malini City on B S Yediyurappa Road. The nine-kilometre road show will pass through Kittur Chennamma circle, Dharmaveer Sambhaji circle, Ramlin Khind galli, railway over bridge near Kapileshwar temple and Shivaji garden.

He will launch projects and distribute certificates to beneficiaries at the main stage in Malini City.

A slew of inaugurations

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the Belagavi railway station, redeveloped at the cost of ₹190 crore. He will launch trains over the Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha railway track on which doubling was completed recently. The project, taken up at a cost of around ₹900 crore, will not only reduce congestion on the Mumbai—Bengaluru line but also support goods transport between the two cities. The PM will officially launch work on the new railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad via Kittur.

He will also launch the work on six multi-village scheme drinking water projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, to be taken up at around ₹1500 crore. They are expected to help around nine lakh population in 300 villages.

The PM will virtually launch the 13th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of cash incentive to farmers. Around eight crore beneficiaries are expected to receive the ₹2,000 incentive.