Modi has launched several schemes for commoners, says BJP spokesperson

June 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - YADGIR

BJP spokesperson H.C. Patil has said that in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government had implemented several pro-people schemes across the country, including those meant for rural areas, farmers, students, and women.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, he listed out the various schemes and projects implemented by the Modi government in the last nine years.

“80 crore people are getting free foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna scheme. Toilets have been built under Swachh Bharat Yojana. ₹7,351 crore loan has been sanctioned to SCs and STs under Stand Up India scheme. Around 34.35 lakh street vendors have got loans under Prime Minister Svanidhi scheme. And ₹39.65 crore loan has been disbursed among beneficiaries under Prime Minister Mudra Yojna,” he said.

Mr. Patil said ₹93,068 crore had been earmarked for Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojna, and 9.6 crore houses had been provided gas cylinder connections. “Around 14,500 schools have been developed under the Pradhan Mantri Shri scheme. Seven IIT and AIMS and 390 universities have been established. Metro train facility extended to 20 major cities. Houses have been connected with tap water. Around 4.54 crore people have got benefit under Ayushman Bharat scheme. The airports have increased up to 148 as there were just 74 in 2014”, he said.