Modi has hijacked my schemes, claims H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru

01 November 2020 00:42 IST

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “hijacked” most of his schemes and was portraying them as his own.

“I started the industrial cluster scheme in which nine districts were identified. Mr. Modi has announced Aatm Nirbhar Bharat on the same lines. Similarly, I had announced the Badavara Bandhu scheme to financially help street vendors with interest-free loans. Modi’s announcement on financially helping 50 lakh street vendors is the same,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said during an interaction with industrialists in Peenya.

He also said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had not kept the promises made to 6.5 crore Kannadigas, and was instead meeting the promises made to the 17 legislators who helped topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition regime.

Advertising

Advertising