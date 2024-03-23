Modi has failed to bring in achche din and double farmers’ income: CM

March 23, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his failure to bring in achche din and double farmers’ income during the last one decade.

Mr. Siddaramaiah and his deputy and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar participated in the State, district and taluk-level guarantee committee members meeting at the party office and said the Congress had, on the contrary, responded to the grievances of the people by implementing five guarantees.

‘Stolen guarantees’

The Chief Minister alleged that the Prime Minister had “stolen the State’s guarantees” and renamed it “Modi Guarantee” during the run-up to the elections to the Lok Sabha. Mr. Modi rolled out “a bundle of lies” during the two terms, he alleged.

The Congress guarantee reached the beneficiaries of all castes and religions. Despite paying taxes of ₹4.5 lakh crore annually to the Centre, the State has been getting in return only ₹50,000 crore and the BJP and JD (S) leaders have been “dancing” to the tune of the NDA government at the Centre and justified denial of the State’s share by the latter.

Counter to price rise

Mr. Shivakumar said that the guarantee schemes have alleviated the burden of price rise and inflation on the people. “We introduced the guarantee schemes looking at the plight of people due to price rise and inflation”.

While the Gruhalakshmi scheme has benefitted 1.33 crore women, the Gruha Jyothi scheme benefitted 1.5 crore households. “The Congress party always believed in putting money in the hands of the people. We have earmarked ₹56,000 crore for implementing five guarantees, which will directly go to the people,” he added.

State-level Guarantee Implementation Committee chairman H.M. Revanna, vice-chairperson Pushpa Amarnath, and other committee members attended the meeting.

