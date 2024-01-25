Modi govt. took ₹120 lakh crore loan in ten years: CM

January 25, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has availed loans to the tune of ₹120 lakh crore in the last ten years, taking the country’s outstanding loan dues to a whopping ₹173 crore.

Speaking in Madikeri after launching nearly ten development works and laying foundation stones for various other projects in Kodagu, he said the country had an outstanding loan of ₹53 lakh crore before Mr Modi came to power. In the last ten years, the outstanding loan amount has touched ₹173 crore. “Is it your achievement Mr. Modi,” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

The Chief Minister sought to know what benefits the slogans - Sabka Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas and Ache Din Ayega – had on the people over the last ten years.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, in his speech, stated that it was former Prime Minister’s V.P. Singh and P.V. Narasimha Rao who strove for the welfare of the country’s backward classes.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah maintained that only 10 percent of promises made by the NDA government in its manifesto had been fulfilled. But the Congress government in Karnataka fulfilled its promises and launched all five guarantees it promised in elections within six months.

“This message has to reach every household,” he told the party workers.

Urging the people to reject the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said the BJP has played with the sentiments of the youth and students, doing nothing for their welfare.

He claimed that Mr. Modi was trying to replicate the guarantees introduced by the Congress government although he mocked them when announced and predicted that the state will go bankrupt. “My government is financially strong even after launching all five guarantees,” he argued.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju. and others, inaugurated the newly-constructed office of Superintendent of Police in Madikeri.

