‘Modi govt. neglecting sensitive issues’

The district Congress unit has accused the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of giving importance only to the corporate sector and neglecting the common man.

Office-bearers of the Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC), along with workers from different parts of the district, staged a protest outside the office of Deputy Commissioner and said that the NDA government has “miserably failed on all fronts.”

It is unfortunate that the Centre has been completely ignoring major, sensitive issues that have been affecting the common man, such as unemployment, economic slowdown and farmers’ suicides, said C.D. Gangadhar, MDCC president.

Addressing the gathering he said the BJP and alliance parties have come to power by issuing tall poll promises. But, the Modi government has been betraying the people’s mandate by failing to deliver on its promises.

The Modi government’s economic policies have been affecting the common people and they have realised now that they have chosen the wrong government at the Centre, he said.

Chandupura Papanna, Siddarame Gowda, Anjana, Chinakurali Ramesh, Kamala Raju, Padma, C.M. Dyavappa, Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) member Shridhar and others were present.