Modi doing politics over water: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that despite several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the need for his intervention on the Mahadayi row, there had been no response.

He was speaking to presspersons at Hubballi airport on Saturday after his arrival to the city to participate in various programmes.

He said Mr. Modi was doing politics over the issue even after the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal had suggested dialogue to resolve the issue. “All Members of Parliament from Karnataka should prevail upon Mr. Modi to sort out the issue through his intervention,” he said.

Referring to reports of ₹1 credited to farmers’ account, he clarified that it was only part of the procedure to ascertain linking of Aadhaar number with bank accounts.

Regarding former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations about a multi-crore scam in the Energy Department, he said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had the attitude of a ‘hit and run’ case. “If Mr. Kumaraswamy has documents pertaining to any such scam, let him release them,” he said.