Modi does an impromptu roadshow in Hubballi

January 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Hubballi to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) as Karnataka entered the Assembly election year, held a roadshow that was not on the cards as per the schedule, with thousands lining up on either side of the road to greet him.

Mr. Modi is expected to visit another North Karnataka town, the historical Malkhed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district, on January 19 for distributing land rights to residents of tandas (Lambani hamlets).

On Thursday in Hubballi, Mr. Modi stood on the footboard of the vehicle he was travelling in for most part of the way from the Airport to Railway Grounds, the venue of NYF. BJP functionaries said that they had requested for a few stops at a few junctions, but it eventually turned out to be a roadshow. The entire route of the convoy had been cordoned off and around 2,500 police personnel had been deployed.

No breach of security

The police were taken by surprise at one point when an enthusiastic boy, aged around 10, jumped the security cordon and ran towards the Prime Minister in an effort to garland him. While the SPG and local police personnel desperately tried to intercept him, the Prime MInister took the garland and handed it over to the SPG.

Speaking to presspersons, Police Commissioner Raman Gupta termed the incident as “not a breach of security”. “It appears that the boy had jumped the barricade and tried to garland the Prime Minister out of sheer enthusiasm. However, we are enquiring into the issue and will take suitable action,” he said. According to reliable sources, the boy’s parents were summoned to the police station for inquiry.

