Modi compliments Bandipur staff for saving elephant

The jumbo suffered electric shock when it came into contact with an illegally drawn live wire

February 18, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The elephant which treated and released back into the wild at Bandipur on Tuesday.

The elephant which treated and released back into the wild at Bandipur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve who treated and saved an elephant that had come into contact with a live wire and suffered injuries on Tuesday.

On learning of the elephant’s plight, the field staff, including veterinarians, rushed to the spot and administered drugs besides IV fluids. The treatment lasted a few hours following which the elephant was goaded to stand on its legs.

The elephant which later limped back into the jungles was found to be stable. The video was shared on social media and it caught the attention of Mr. Modi and Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Mr. Modi tweeted: “Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable.”

Mr. Yadav, who shared the photographs and the video, took to Twitter, saying: “So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant struggling for life, was saved due to prompt action by the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The female elephant has been released back into the Reserve and is being closely monitored. Our forest frontline workers are our pride.”

The elephant sustained injuries when it came into contact with an illegally drawn live wire in Baragi village of Omkara range of Bandipur National Park. The incident occurred on a private agricultural land, and the Forest Department has booked a case against the farmer.

