Modi calls party workers his ‘good friends’, asks them to work for full-majority govt. in Karnataka

March 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Virtually launching the election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Davangere in central Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke on the “benefits of the double engine government” and appealed to party workers to work towards getting a “full majority BJP government” in Karnataka.

Mr. Modi, who arrived in an open vehicle to the main stage of ‘Mahasangam’, the conclusion of the Vijaya Sankalp Yatra of the State BJP, engaged the crowd in conversation to drive home the advantages of the “double engine” government.

The Prime Minister took the example of the PM Kissan Samman Yojana to elaborate on the benefits. “As long as the Congress-JDS coalition government was there, only a few farmers received the benefits. It was only after the BJP came to power that a sizable number of farmers got help,” he said.

Lauds party workers

Lauding party workers for making the yatra a success, he appealed to them to take a pledge to work tirelessly for the next three months to convince the electorate about the advantages of the “double engine” government in order to win every booth.

He said it was time to put an end to “make-break” coalition governments in Karnataka.

Referring to the incident of Opposition leader Siddaramaih allegedly slapping a party worker, Mr. Modi said: “What can you expect from a leader who does not respect a worker?”

Mr. Modi claimed that “all are equal in BJP” and claimed that party workers were his “strength, companions and good friends.”

‘Bundle of lies’

The Prime Minister termed the “guarantee cards” by Congress as “bundle of lies” and gave an example of the promises by Congress before its victory in Himachal Pradesh.

He said none of the poll promises had been met and the people of Karnataka should not fall into the trap built by lies by the Congress leaders.

He claimed that a full-majority BJP government would pave the way for developed Karnataka. “The whole world is looking at India and India is looking at Karnataka. And under the BJP, Karnataka will progress further,” he said.

Mr. Modi also referred to BJP capturing power in the mayoral elections in Kalaburagi, the place of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that it was indication of the people’s trust.

BSY in roadshow

Mr. Modi held a roadshow ahead of the rally, flanked by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa. Central leaders of the BJP have been going out of their way to include Mr. Yediyurappa in election-related activities.