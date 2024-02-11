Modi brought respect to India’s cultural heritage on the global stage, says Amit Shah

February 11, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought respect to India’s cultural heritage on the global stage by reviving the centres of cultural consciousness in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the Smt Parvathamma and Sri Shamanur Shivashankarappa Guest House in Suttur Srikshethra near here on Sunday, Mr. Shah described the recent consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the construction of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, Mahakal corridor in Ujjain and the development of Kedarnath and Badri as a process of reviving the country’s centres of cultural consciousness.

Apart from making the country safe and prosperous, Mr. Modi had also worked towards conserving yoga and ayurveda as well as Indian languages, he said.

Mr. Shah, who complimented the Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji for the decision to open a branch of the Mutt in Ayodhya, assured to extend BJP’s support to the Mutt’s social service and contribution to the society.

Earlier, he paid glowing tributes to the 12th century social reformer Basavanna and said his teachings were not only helpful to his followers, but also enlightened crores of other people and showed them the way of life.

He acknowledged the selfless service to the society by the Suttur Mutt and the 24 Seers, who had headed the religious institution so far. While pointing out that the Mutt ran 350 educational institutions having more than 20,000 staff members and more than one lakh students, Mr. Shah made a special mention of the JSS Polytechnic for disabled, which provided education to more than 900 students.

Earlier, the Seer of Suttur Mutt said Congress MLA from Davangere Shamanur Shivashankarappa had offered to construct a guest house for the convenience of the visitors to Suttur Srikshetra. The Guest House, which was inaugurated by Mr. Shah on Sunday, can accommodate more 700 persons at a time, he said.

Though the Guest House was scheduled to be inaugurated during the Suttur Jathra Mahotsava held last year, Mr. Shah was unable to make a visit at them. However, it was destined to be inaugurated by him this year, the Seer said.

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra, who also spoke on the occasion, said Suttur Mutt had done yeomen service not only in the field of education, but also in the area of providing healthcare and other sectors like culture and literature also.

Mr. Vijayendra also acknowledged the guidance his father and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa received from the Seers of Siddaganga Mutt and Suttur Mutt.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, who translated Mr. Shah’s speech into Kannada, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashok, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former MP Prabhakar Kore and former national general secretary of BJP C. T. Ravi were also present on the occasion.

