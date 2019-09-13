Karnataka

Modi brought ‘bad luck’ to ISRO, claims Kumaraswamy

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought “bad luck” to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He told reporters here that Mr. Modi arrived in Bengaluru to watch the scheduled landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram on the moon’s surface in a bid to extract “publicity” for himself by giving the people an impression that he was part of the historic space mission.

Unfortunately, his arrival proved to be a “bad omen” for ISRO scientists, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy accused Mr. Modi of trying to gain publicity through a mission on which scientists in ISRO had been working for the last 10 to 12 years.

