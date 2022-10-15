Modi borrowed ₹100 lakh crore debt in eight years, says Siddaramaiah

Unleashing a fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said the Modi-government had pushed the India into a debt trap by borrowing ₹100 lakh crores from international financial institutions in the last eight years.

“When Mr. Modi assumed power as Prime Minister in 2014, India’s debt was around ₹53,000 crores and now it has swelled to ₹155 lakh crores. Mr. Modi borrowed ₹100 lakh crores in just eight years. It is the Acche Din [good days] that Mr. Modi had promised,” he said.

He was addressing a public meeting, organized to celebrate the completion of 1,000 kms of 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ballari on Saturday.

Training his guns on right-wing groups, the former Chief Minister said that Bajarang Dal, Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other outfits of Sangh Pariwar were spreading hate and triggering restlessness in the society.

“The hatred had phenomenally grown in the society after Mr. Modi assumed power in 2014. The hate politics has grown to new hights under Mr. Modi. You [BJP] are dividing people along the lines of religion, caste, language, class and other cultural identities. People are living under constant fear. Dalits, minorities and other backward and marginalised communities are unable to lead a peaceful life,” he said.

“As Sonia Gandhi, as a Congress candidate for Ballari in 1999 Lok Sabha elections, promised, ₹3,300 crore was released to Ballari for the development. during the Lok Sabha elections in 1999. It was Congress government that had established a thermal power plant at Kuditini in Ballari district. What is BJP’s contribution to Ballari? The only achievement that BJP did was looting the country. That is why you are rightly called 40% government,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Historic padayatra

Terming the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra a historic event, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it was the longest padayatra in the history of India.

“Many have done padayatras in the past. Mahatma Gandhi, Vinobha Bhave and Chandrashekhar have all led padayatras. None of them had covered the distance in one go that Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to do. Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to cover 3,570 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” he said.