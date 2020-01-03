Modi betrayed State in a big way: Siddaramaiah

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second day, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused him of “betraying the State in a big way” by not announcing any flood relief during his two-day visit, in spite of Karnataka having elected 25 BJP MPs.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah held a press conference, the Congress attacked the Prime Minister in a series of tweets.

“There were a lot expectations from the Centre, but Mr. Modi did not utter a word on providing flood relief to the State. During the 2019 elections, Mr. Modi had said that if the BJP comes to power at both the Centre and the State, the doors of good fortune will open for Karnataka. Forget opening the doors of good fortune, he did not even open the doors of his house to the leaders of his own party,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He regretted that the Prime Minister had not responded to the State’s plea for flood relief despite Mr. Yediyurappa raising the issue, and said this showed Mr. Modi’s “neglect” towards Karnataka. “Mr. Modi has betrayed Karnataka in a big way,” he said. More than 100 taluks in 22 districts of the State were devastated by floods in 2019.

Hitting out at Mr. Modi for making a “political speech” at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked what was the necessity of speaking about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and also against the Congress and Pakistan in front of the schoolchildren.

The Congress leader also questioned Mr. Modi for not conferring the Bharat Ratna on Shivakumar Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, who passed away last year at the age of 111. He said he had written a letter seeking conferring the highest civilian award on the seer, but the Prime Minister did not reply at all, he said.