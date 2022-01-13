Modi appreciates State’s handling of COVID-19

Bommai says he praised the five-‘T’ plan adopted by Govt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the five-‘T’ plan of testing, tracking, tracing, triaging, and technology adopted by the State Government in the management of COVID-19, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Mr. Bommai, who participated in a video conference held by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers of various States, in a press statement said: “I explained the measures takenby the State Government to control and manage COVID-19. The Prime Minister appreciated the high rate of testing and vaccination in the Statewhich is higher than the national average,” he said.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of measures initiated to ramp up medical infrastructure. “I sought Central assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plants,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Prime Minister praised the use of technology for monitoring the health ofthosein home isolation, he said.

Mr. Modi instructedto make all preparations based on the experience of the first and second wave of COVID-19 as the pandemic is expected to peak in February.

During the third wave,over 94% infected are in home isolation. Therefore, the Prime Minister wanted to give priority to ensuring supply of medicines, appropriate care and measures to instill a sense of confidence among the infected, Mr. Bommai said.

The Union Government has suggested ramping up testing, purchase of ambulances and improving medical infrastructure under the ₹32,000 crore package it has provided, the Chief Minister said.

The Union Government has provided₹32,000 crore for States after the second wave to raise the health infrastructure. Many States have so far not utilised it. States too need to chip with their own share of resources to improve the health infrastructure like ICU, oxygen plants, oxygenated plants and purchase ambulances to make best use of the project, Mr. Bommai said.