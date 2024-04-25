Modi, Amit Shah have no moral right to visit Karnataka, claims Surjewala

April 25, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have no moral right to come to Karnataka as they have done huge injustice to the State, claimed AICC general secretary and State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah have done great injustice to Kannadigas, the State and its farmers. That has been done to punish the State as it has a Congress government. The BJP leaders are acting as if they are taking revenge on Karnataka. The people of the State should not allow them to enter Karnataka for their campaign rallies,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Asked to respond to a question raised by BJP leader and actress Malavika Avinash as to who was the prime ministerial candidate of INDI Alliance, Mr. Surjewala said they expect Rahul Gandhi to become the next prime minister.

“The BJP is the new East India Company. That company ruled the country using the divide and rule policy. That is what Prime Minister Modi’s BJP is doing now. He has no concrete achievements to show in his decade-long rule and is raising communal issues in his campaign speeches. He is spreading hate but the Election Commission is silent. BJP’s DNA is anti-OBC and SCs and STs. INDI Alliance stands in support of all of them,” he said.

He said that the Congress’s empty pot campaign against the BJP will continue. “The Centre did not give Karnataka ₹18,000 crore under NDRF and development funds and tax share. That is why we are calling it chombu,” he said.

About the “Picture Abhi Baki Hai” remark by Mr. Modi, Mr. Surjewala said that the cameraman has run away, the director and the hero are gone. “The only person who remains is Mr. Modi who is the villain for all the poor people of this country,” he said.

“Mr. Modi and his Ministers lied that there is no Central dues pending and that the State government has not sought relief in time. But they accepted before the Supreme Court that they will release relief now. The people have seen through the lies,” he said.

The Congress leader criticised the BJP for “playing politics over bodies”. “It is a sad and unfortunate incident that Neha Hiremath was brutally murdered in Hubballi. However, it is cheap to play politics over the murder. The BJP should be ashamed of playing politics over such an issue,” he said. “We believe that the accused should be hanged to death for his offence. His community is of no relevance,” he added.

“The State government has taken all necessary steps to set the law in motion. The accused is in jail, the case has been handed over to the CID and the Chief Minister has announced the setting up of a fast-track court. The government demands death penalty in this case. We will fight in the courts to demand the highest possible punishment for the accused,” he said.

“To a query, he said that the Congress is not upset with media houses that have reported the Hubballi murder. Unlike the BJP, we do not jail reporters, shut down media houses or ask media owners to dismiss reporters. We learn from media reports and improve ourselves. We take them as positive feedback,” he said.

Earlier, he visited the house of Congress leader and MLA Laxman Savadi in Belagavi. He had a breakfast meeting with party leaders Satish Jarkiholi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Raju Sait and others.

