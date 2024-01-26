Modi acting like a puppet of RSS: Kharge

January 26, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behaving like “a puppet in the hands of the RSS” and accused it and the BJP of conspiring to distort the Constitution.

Mr. Kharge, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the party office here on the occasion of Republic Day.

He called upon Congressmen to unitedly face the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and endeavour towards protecting the Constitution and democracy.

“If there was no Constitution for this country, it would not have been possible for us to save democracy. With much effort, leaders of our freedom struggle and members of the Constituent Assembly gave this country the Constitution,” Mr. Kharge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RSS and BJP are conspiring to distort this Constitution. Efforts are being made by the BJP to destroy or weaken our autonomous bodies one by one. Especially since Mr. Modi is behaving like a puppet of the RSS, our judiciary and our secularism are facing the brunt... If there is no democracy and the Constitution, there will be no opportunity for any of us,” the AICC chief said.

In a video message, the Congress chief criticised the BJP, saying “We, the people of India, gave this Constitution to ourselves, including Dalits, tribals, women, farmers, and labourers. Today they are facing assault by the government which is using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth from the issues concerning the public.”

He said the Congress had resolved to fight for the protection of the Constitution, democracy and justice.

KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders were present.

‘Check background’

Apparently referring to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the Congress less than a year after joining it, Mr. Kharge sounded a note of caution while inducting people into the party.

“In the upcoming elections, you will have to take loyal people into the party and strengthen it. It should not be that they join today and quit tomorrow.... Think before inducting someone into the party, and checking their background and ideology is important,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.