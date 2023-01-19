Modi accuses previous regimes of caste- and religion-based politics

January 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KODEKAL (YADGIR DISTRICT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that a “double-engine government meant double benefits”. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for various projects at Kodekal in Yadgir district on Thursday.

The Prime Minister accused the previous governments of indulging in vote-bank politics based on caste and religion and said that his government was focusing on development works.

Mr. Modi said previous governments had neglected Yadgir and Raichur, among the most backward districts. When the NDA government came to power, these two districts were selected as inspirational districts among 112 districts in India. Consequently, the ratio of development in infrastructure, health, and education sectors had increased, he said.

“The employment opportunities will be increased after Chennai-Surat express corridor, which passes through the district, and industrial areas at Kadechur-Badiyal are developed. Permission to establish pharmaceutical cluster has already been given,” he said.

He stressed on “double-engine government” throughout his speech and said that as the Centre and State had joined hands, several developments had taken place. Citing one example of the “double-engine government”, he said under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman project, farmers were getting ₹10,000, of which ₹6,000 came from the Centre and ₹4,000 from the State.

Lauding the State government for its effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the government had not stopped implementing projects, especially irrigation projects such as Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra projects, providing irrigation to drylands.

He stressed that under the Jal Jivan Mission, aimed at providing potable drinking water to all rural households through taps, so far, eight crore families had been supplied tap water. The figure was just 3.5 crore when the project was first implemented, he said.

The Prime Minister, who began his speech in Kannada, spoke for 29 minutes. Among other things, he cited the contribution of Surpur king Raja Venkatappa Nayak. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Bhagavant Kuba, and State Minister Govind Karjol were among those present at the event.