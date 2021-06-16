Moderate to heavy rains in Malnad

Many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts in the Malnad region received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday. The average minimum temperature was around 20.4 degrees Celsius in these districts, as the downpour continued throughout the day.

According to the India Met Department, heavy rains have been recorded at Agumbe, Thalaguppa, and Hunchadakatte in Shivamogga district, and Kottigehara, Kalasa, Jayapura and Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district. Following the increase in inflow at Tunga dam at Gajanur, the outflow was increased to as high as 18,000 cusecs. The reservoir, with a gross capacity of 3.24 tmc ft.,, was full on Monday itself. The inflow was 17,500 cusecs on the day.

The inflow at Linganamakki dam is also on the rise. On Wednesday, the water level stood at 1,777.6 ft. against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow was 20,857 cusecs and the total discharge was 2,756 cusecs. The live storage has been measured at 50.71 tmc ft. against the total live storage of 151.64.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Shivamogga received an average of 45.3 mm of rainfall in 24 hours before 8.30 a.m on Wednesday. This is against the normal of 19.8 mm. The highest of 141.5 mm was recorded at Honnetalu in Thirthahalli taluk.

Chikkamagaluru recorded 29.1 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 14.4 mm on the day. The highest of 105.5 mm was recorded at Bettagere in Mudigere taluk. Hassan received an average rainfall 11.4 mm, against the normal of 6 mm. Kyamanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk recorded the highest of 111 mm.