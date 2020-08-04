Moderate to heavy rains in Malnad

Many parts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts, the Malnad region, are receiving moderate to heavy rains, affecting normal life. The incessant downpour has caused minor landslips in Charmadi Ghat, many trees have been uprooted and power supply has been disrupted in many places. Rivers are in spate while many water bodies are overflowing.

Mudigere witnessed havoc exactly a year ago. The thunderstorm that lashed the taluk washed away many houses and agriculture lands, leaving hundreds of people stuck in the hilly areas. As the taluk is receiving heavy rains now, people are worried about their safety. Many trees have fallen, disrupting power supply in many villages in the taluk.

Parts of Koppa, Chikkamagaluru, N.R.Pura and Sringeri also received heavy rains. The average rainfall recorded in the district on Tuesday was 36 mm against the normal of 16 mm. The highest of 117 mm was recorded at Kammaradi in Koppa taluk.

Similarly in Shivamogga district, parts of Hosanagara, Thirthahalli, Sorab and Sagar taluks received heavy downpour. In one area of Sagar taluk, 236.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday. This is the second-highest recorded in the State on the day. The average rainfall recorded in Hosanagar taluk is 210 mm. The average rainfall recorded in the district is 91 mm against the normal of 23 mm.

In Hassan, parts of Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur and Hassan taluks have been receiving incessant rains. Motorists are struggling to negotiate curves due to the rains. The average rainfall recorded in the district on Tuesday was 33 mm against the normal of 8 mm. The highest rainfall of 220 mm was recorded at Heggadde in Sakleshpur taluk, the third-highest in the State.