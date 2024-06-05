Moderate to heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi

Several parts of Kalaburagi district received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall with Kalaburagi city recording a maximum of 16 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 4.1 mm, in the last 24 hours (Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening).

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the district. The downpour that started around 8 p.m. on Tuesday continued till early morning.

As per data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Kamalapur taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 32.95 mm against a normal rainfall of 5.5 mm, followed by 29.3 mm in Aland taluk and 21.7 mm rainfall in Kalaburagi taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chincholi taluk recorded 17 mm rainfall, Afzalpur taluk 16.1 mm rainfall and Kalagi taluk registered 15.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Yadrami taluk recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while Chittapur and Shahabad taluks recorded 4.2 mm and 3.5 mm rainfall, respectively. The lowest rainfall of 1.3 mm was recorded in Sedam taluk.

Bidar district recorded 10.8 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 4.8 mm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.