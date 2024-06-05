ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate to heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi

Published - June 05, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Several parts of Kalaburagi district received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall with Kalaburagi city recording a maximum of 16 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 4.1 mm, in the last 24 hours (Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening).

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the district. The downpour that started around 8 p.m. on Tuesday continued till early morning.

As per data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Kamalapur taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 32.95 mm against a normal rainfall of 5.5 mm, followed by 29.3 mm in Aland taluk and 21.7 mm rainfall in Kalaburagi taluk.

Chincholi taluk recorded 17 mm rainfall, Afzalpur taluk 16.1 mm rainfall and Kalagi taluk registered 15.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Yadrami taluk recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while Chittapur and Shahabad taluks recorded 4.2 mm and 3.5 mm rainfall, respectively. The lowest rainfall of 1.3 mm was recorded in Sedam taluk.

Bidar district recorded 10.8 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 4.8 mm.

