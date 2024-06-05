GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Moderate to heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi

Published - June 05, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Several parts of Kalaburagi district received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall with Kalaburagi city recording a maximum of 16 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 4.1 mm, in the last 24 hours (Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening).

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the district. The downpour that started around 8 p.m. on Tuesday continued till early morning.

As per data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Kamalapur taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 32.95 mm against a normal rainfall of 5.5 mm, followed by 29.3 mm in Aland taluk and 21.7 mm rainfall in Kalaburagi taluk.

Chincholi taluk recorded 17 mm rainfall, Afzalpur taluk 16.1 mm rainfall and Kalagi taluk registered 15.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Yadrami taluk recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while Chittapur and Shahabad taluks recorded 4.2 mm and 3.5 mm rainfall, respectively. The lowest rainfall of 1.3 mm was recorded in Sedam taluk.

Bidar district recorded 10.8 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 4.8 mm.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.