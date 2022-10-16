Moderate intensity earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Bidar

The earthquake was recorded in Hilalpur village of Humnabad taluk in Bidar district on Sunday morning

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the earthquake occurred at 10.44 a.m., and was of moderate intensity. | Photo Credit: JYOTI BIRADAR

An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Hilalpur village of Humnabad taluk in Bidar district on Sunday morning.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the earthquake occurred at 10.44 a.m., and its coordinates are latitude 17.8251 degree north and longitude 77.2606 degree east.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 1.2 km West Southwest of Shahargunj village, Sitalgera gram panchayat in Humnabad taluk, while its depth was 5 km.

No harm to the local community

As per the Seismic Intensity map of the above earthquake from the epicenter, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 40-50 km from the epicentre. The KSNDMC further stated that this type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity is moderate, though there might be vibrations felt.

The district also recorded an earthquake of 1.4 magnitude at Dongaon village in Aurad taluk on Saturday night. The earthquake occurred at 9.06 p.m., its coordinates are latitude 18.2663 degree north and longitude 77.2400 degree east.

Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy appealed to people not to panic as the geophysical phenomena occurs during rainy season due to continuous rainfall in the district.