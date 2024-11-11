 />
Model rocketry workshop launched to inspire young innovators in Bengaluru

Published - November 11, 2024 07:55 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) has launched the Model Rocketry India Student Competition 2024-25 to create awareness and inspire Indian students in the field of rocketry.

86 student-teams participated in the event, which is aimed at promoting innovation and technical expertise. Participants from all over the country will get a chance to gain a deep understanding of the fundamental principles behind model rocket design, propulsion systems, deployment and separation mechanisms, and mission design from industry leaders and academia from ISRO, VSSC, NGEs and IIST

Vinod Kumar, Director, PD, IN-SPACe said, “The purpose of the workshop is to encourage children to learn and innovate through practical sessions. It will give them insights into rocketry and space technology, and ignite passion for space exploration. We believe that empowering these young innovators today would lead them to contribute to make India a global leader in the space arena.”

“The aim of this workshop is to instill a culture of innovation and critical thinking, and inspire our youth to pursue a career in aerospace engineering, thereby contributing to our nation’s growth in this domain,” said Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy.

This initiative supports the growth of a skilled STEM workforce with a specific emphasis on space technology. After thorough evaluation and design reviews, 55 teams have advanced to attend the “Essentials of Model Rocketry Workshop”. The workshop will be held at the Air Force Station, Jalahalli (West), Bengaluru, till November 15.

