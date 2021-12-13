Model of INS Shivalik unveiled

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said in Kodagu on Monday that a slew of naval ships will be built in Indian shipyards in the next few years and will give an impetus to Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliance.

He was speaking after unveiling a model of naval ship INS Shivalik displayed at Sunnyside which houses General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri. The 24-ft.-long model was gifted to the museum by the Indian Navy

The ship building activities will take place in the dockyards at Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Vishakapatanam etc., and 31 ships will be added to the fleet to strengthen security of the country, he said.

The Vice-Admiral called upon the youngsters to join the navy to serve the country and eulogised the people of Kodagu for their presence in high numbers in the armed forces and their love and affection for defence services.

He also appreciated the efforts of General Thimayya and FMKM Cariappa Forum, and the Kodagu district administration for establishing the museum. Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta expressed confidence that the museum will motivate more number of youngsters to serve the country by joining the defence services.

The museum is being embellished by including a few more contraptions and Rear Admiral I.B.Uttaiah unveiled a decommissioned submarine.

The organisers recalled the contribution of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff late Gen.Bipin Rawat - who along with his wife and other soldiers died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu recently. A minute’s silence was also observed in their memory.

Col (retd) K.C. Subbaiah, president of the forum, said the district administration and Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force played a role in the establishment of the museum and thanked them for their support.

Lt.General (retd) P.C.Thimmaiah, forum convenor Major (retd) Nanjappa, Deputy Commissoner B.C.Satheesha, Maj.Gen (retd) K.P.Nanjappa, and others were present.