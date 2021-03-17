Model election code comes into force for Belagavi LS bypolls

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for the byelection to the Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency, the poll code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect and all officials should ensure effective implementation of the guidelines from the Election Commission, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi M.G. Hiremath has said.
Holding an emergency video conference in Belagavi on Tuesday in the wake of the bypoll announcement on Tuesday, Mr. Hiremath said that various teams had already been formed and requisite training given to them in advance. “All the teams, including the one keeping vigil over poll code adherence, should immediately get to work,” he said.
He said that as per COVID-19 guidelines, ballot papers would be provided to senior citizens above the age of 80 and physically challenged voters.
Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat H.V. Darshan told the officials to remove all the publicity material pertaining to government’s achievements on display at public places within the next 24 hours in the wake of the model poll code of conduct coming into effect. District and taluk level officials took part in the video conference.
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for holding bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies along with other bypolls in other States. Polling for the bypolls is scheduled to take place on April 17.
