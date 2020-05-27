Model dies in accident

Mebina Michael, model and winner of the Kannada reality show “Pyate Hudugir Halli Life” season 4 lost her life after the car she was travelling in hit a tractor in Mandya district on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred near Devihalli in Nagamangala taluk, on National Highway 75.
Ms. Mebina, along with her two friends, was going to Somwarpet in Kodagu district from Bengaluru when the incident occurred.
The car hit the tractor which was taking U-turn on the highway, according to the villagers who rushed to help them.
The car was severely damaged, said the Belluru police.
Ms. Mebina's friends, who were severely injured, have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is yet to be ascertained.
Bellur police have registered a case and are investigating.
