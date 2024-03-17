Model Code of Conduct to be in force till June 6

March 17, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Model Code of Conduct that came into force with the announcement of 2024 parliamentary elections will be in force till June 6 when the poll process ends, Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer T. Bhoobalan said in Vijayapura on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner and other officers addressed a press meet about poll preparations in that district.

The notification of the election will be issued on April 12. The last day for submitting nomination papers is April 19. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 20. The last day for withdrawal is April 22 and voting will be held on May 7, while counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

As many as nine Assistant Election Officers have been appointed to conduct the elections smoothly in the district. There are total 2,085 polling booths in the district.

And, there are 19,19,048 voters. Of this, there are 9,42,757 women, 9,4,2757 men and 218 other voters. As many as 1,7159 people are voters above 85 years, 21,569 are special minded voters. Voters above 85 years are allowed to vote from home.

All steps will be taken to distribute and document postal ballot papers, as per the directive issued by the Election Commission of India.

The district administration has set up 27 check-points on the border. Of them, 11 are inter-State check-points and 16 are inter-district check-points.

A total of 3,106 personnel, including eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 26 police inspectors, 90 Police Sub-Inspectors, 118 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 1,888 police constables and 976 Home Guards, will be deployed to conduct the election process in a peaceful and orderly manner.

A complaint cell has been set up at the district level and Assembly constituency-wise where the public can lodge complaints on various election issues.

The District Nodal Officer can be reached on his mobile number Ph: 9945354447. Complaints of violation of the code of conduct can be filed through the C-Vigil mobile application.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonavan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahadev Muragi were present.

