Model Assembly and Parliament competition on Dec. 30

December 28, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reforms, Bengaluru, in association with Siddartha Law College Kalaburagi run by Karnataka People’s Education Trust will be organising model parliament competitions for the college students at Kalaburagi on Friday.

Shantappa Suran, secretary of the trust, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that the competition was organised with the aim of imparting knowledge about parliamentary procedures, democratic values and constitutional rights.

The competition would also help develop intellectual capacities and exhibit the qualities of leadership by highlighting the public problems and finding solutions to the social issues. Nearly 60 students – four each from 15 education institutions across the Kalaburagi division would participate in the competition. Ten students selected in the divisional level will participate in the State-level competition, Dr. Suran said.

ADVERTISEMENT