Mock voting before polling, webcasting in Mysuru booths

April 25, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The election staff who reached their respective polling booths to conduct the polls on Friday have been told to conduct mock polling to ensure a smooth voting process.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra, who met the polling staff at the Maharani’s College on JLB Road during the mustering process on Thursday, told the staff to ensure the functioning EVMs and VVPATs by conducting mock voting before commencing the actual polling and submit a report so that the voting goes on smoothly all through the day.

All polling booths will be under surveillance as cameras have been installed as a precautionary measure.

Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency is one of the segments where the polling booths are equipped with a webcasting facility.

A total of 18 candidates are in fray in the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat comprising six assembly constituencies in Mysuru and two in Kodagu.

Congress candidate M. Lakshman and BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar are in the fray in Mysuru besides other candidates. In Mandya, JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy, supported by the BJP, is locked into an electoral fight with Congress candidate ‘Star’ Chandru in Mandya. Sunil Bose, son of Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, is contesting the polls in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate S. Balaraj.

The fate of all these candidates will be sealed in the EVMs as the voters will be exercising their franchise on Friday.

Security has been tightened across the districts and a dry day has been declared till midnight of April 26.

