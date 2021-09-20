Mock drill at Ashokapuram rly. station

Mysuru

20 September 2021 18:44 IST

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be conducting a joint mock drill at Ashokapuram railway station in Mysuru on September 21.

“Train derailment-induced rescue and relief operations following the incident will be part of the drill”, said a statement from the Mysuru division of South Western Railway. It would be held from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

“The drill is aimed at further strengthening the existing system by eliminating potential slippages in real and seriously emergent situations in saving precious human lives”, said the statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunath Kanamadi.

