Karnataka

Mock drill at Ashokapuram rly. station

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be conducting a joint mock drill at Ashokapuram railway station in Mysuru on September 21.

“Train derailment-induced rescue and relief operations following the incident will be part of the drill”, said a statement from the Mysuru division of South Western Railway. It would be held from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

“The drill is aimed at further strengthening the existing system by eliminating potential slippages in real and seriously emergent situations in saving precious human lives”, said the statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunath Kanamadi.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 6:45:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mock-drill-at-ashokapuram-rly-station/article36568973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY