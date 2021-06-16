Mobile vaccination centre launched

North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) on Wednesday launched a mobile COVID-19 vaccination centre, set up on a bus, to increase vaccination coverage in rural areas in Kalaburagi district.

The mobile vaccination centre was flagged off by NEKRTC Managing Director and Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur.

Mr. Telkur said that the district administration and the Health Department were facing problems in vaccinating people in rural areas as villagers are busy in agricultural activities and are neglecting the need to get vaccinated. And, health centres are not in close proximity to villages and reaching out to villagers is difficult.

This mobile vaccination bus has been launched mainly with a focus on remote areas with the aim of increasing the pace of the vaccination drive so that the maximum number of people can be covered. The vaccination bus will be available in each taluk for three days.

Mr. Telkur urged the Health Department officials and ASHAs to create awareness about vaccination services available on people’s doorsteps and help villagers in getting vaccinated.

The bus has three compartments, including a waiting-cum-registration room, vaccination compartment and observation compartment. It is also equipped with space for a doctor, a nurse and an attendant. Facilities on the vaccination mobile bus include a mini-clinic and a refrigerator to store vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi were present.