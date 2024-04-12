Mobile theft gang arrested in Bengaluru

April 12, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The Whitefield police have arrested a gang of five for were stealing mobile phones in BMTC buses. The police recovered 107 mobile phones of various companies worth ₹30 lakh from them.

They said the gang hails from Andhra Pradesh and is known as the Gokaram gang.

The police said the accused, identified as Venkatesh, Peddapapa, Ravitej, Balraj, and Ramesh, were targeting passengers in the BMTC buses. Recently, the gang stole a phone from a passenger traveling on a bus in the Whitefield area. The case was booked based on his complaint. The accused were staying at a rented house in Avalahalli police station limits.

The police have recovered a total of 107 phones from 80 different companies. They said the accused have been sent to judicial custody and the phone of the complainant has been handed over to him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.