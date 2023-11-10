Mobile QR group tickets for a maximum of six passengers on Namma Metro from Nov. 16

November 10, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro travellers can start buying tickets for a maximum of six passengers in a family or group using the Mobile QR ticketing system from November 16.

A release from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said there was demand for the same from passengers. The Hindu had reported about the BMRCL’s plan on November 6.

The BMRCL release said the family/group travelling together using the QR system can avail a discount of 5% on the token fare. “Passengers using this facility will receive one single QR ticket encrypted with the number of passengers. This QR ticket has to be scanned once for each passenger of the group for entry and exit,” said the release, encouraging passengers to book in advance to avoid the rush at the station.

At present, a QR ticket permits only one passenger to pass through. Introduced in November 2022, QR code ticketing enables passengers to buy one-way transit tickets via WhatsApp and the Namma Metro mobile app. The other available options are tokens, day passes, smart cards, and group tickets. BMRCL provides a 5% discount on the fare for customers using smart cards and QR-based tickets over the token ticket fare.

According to a BMRCL newsletter issued in September, 56.04% of commuters used smart cards, 43.91% used tokens for travelling and 00.05% used group tickets to commute in the metro in August.