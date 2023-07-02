ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile phone unit seeks land in Belagavi

July 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

SFS industries, a Bengaluru-based electronics component manufacturing company has urged the State government to release around 30 acres of land in Belagavi for setting up a factory to make components of IPhones of Apple Incorporated.

A press release from the office of M.B. Patil, Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister, said that SFS would invest ₹250 crore in the dedicated unit. It is expected to create 500 direct jobs for STEM graduates and several more indirect jobs. SFS has invested in an aerospace components making unit in Belagavi. It will take up manufacturing of mobile components for Apple and other companies.

A team of company officers led by Faras Shaw, the company’s CFO, met the Minister recently in Bengaluru and briefed him about the project. SFS director Prashant Kore, Industries and Commerce Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and others were present.

Make most of your subscription

