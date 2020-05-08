Karnataka

Mobile fever clinic, COVID-19 lab inaugurated in Mandya

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh inaugurating the mobile fever clinic in Mandya on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh inaugurating the mobile fever clinic in Mandya on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh inaugurated the ‘fever clinic-on-wheels’ and COVID-19 laboratory here on Friday.

The mobile fever clinic and the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) have been launched/established to combat novel coronavirus, the DC said.

Whilst the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of its buses for the clinic, the RTPCR has been established at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

The people from rural areas/ hobli centres could undergo COVID-19 tests at the mobile clinic instead of visiting hospitals.

District Health Officer H P. Manche Gowda said that the district Health Department has adhered to the guidelines of India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) while launching the services.

Comments
Printable version | May 8, 2020 5:16:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mobile-fever-clinic-covid-19-lab-inaugurated-in-mandya/article31535635.ece

