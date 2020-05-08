Mobile fever clinic, COVID-19 lab inaugurated in Mandya

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh inaugurated the ‘fever clinic-on-wheels’ and COVID-19 laboratory here on Friday.
The mobile fever clinic and the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) have been launched/established to combat novel coronavirus, the DC said.
Whilst the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of its buses for the clinic, the RTPCR has been established at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).
The people from rural areas/ hobli centres could undergo COVID-19 tests at the mobile clinic instead of visiting hospitals.
District Health Officer H P. Manche Gowda said that the district Health Department has adhered to the guidelines of India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) while launching the services.
