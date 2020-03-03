Mobile-based app made mandatoryfor drivers of water supply tankers

The districts that face drinking water crisis during summer are largely dependent on tankers. Though the process is considered as the best option to meet the demands of the people, it has been faced with illegality and corruption in claiming bills for long.

To prevent the misuse of funds and ensure that water reaches the people, the State government has got a special mobile-based app designed which has been made mandatory for all tanker drivers to use if they want to offer service.

“The government has made it mandatory for all water tanker drivers to use the app; else they will not get any contract to supply water,” according to Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil.

Speaking to The Hindu, he explained the functioning and advantages of using the app.

He said that the tanker drivers must have smart phones where they will have to download the application for supplying water.

“The drivers will have to upload pictures of the source of water and the destination where they will deliver water. Both distances would be geo-fenced. This will help avoid drivers misleading the officials about water source and destination,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that since the application works off-line, the driver need not have internet connection every time.

He said that the whole process will prevent drivers from giving wrong information or claiming bills with fake information.

“In the absence of an effective tracking system, we were unable to ensure transparency in the supply of water through tankers; thus, often, there were reports of misuse of money,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that the district administration has already conducted training on the use of the new application for revenue officials who are responsible for monitoring water tankers.

At the same time, tanker drivers have also been trained in using the app. “Though not all drivers attended the training programme, since we have made it compulsory, they will have no choice but to train themselves if they want water supply contract,” he said.

Mr. Patil hoped that the new system will bring in greater transparency in the functioning of water tankers. Now, water will reach only the earmarked areas for a stipulated number of trips and it would also help save public money, he added.