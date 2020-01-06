Mobile app launched for 7th Economic Census

The mobile application for the 7th Economic Census was launched here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who launched the app at his office here, said the data for the census will be collected through the app and such an initiative was being carried out for the first time.

The census, which got off to a start on January 1, was expected to be completed by March this year. With the use of app, the authorities hope to speed up data collection and evaluation.

All households and establishments engaged in non-agricultural economic activities will be documented. One of the aims of the census was the preparation of National Business Register that will be in turn linked with existing databases at the Central and State government levels, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation which is conducting the census.

The economic activities and ownership patterns of businesses in the city, towns and villages will be evaluated. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has partnered with CSC e-Governance services India Ltd. for conducting the census.

The economic census was conducted once in five years.

The previous census in 2014 was conducted through the staff of government and aided institutions.

In the census conducted in 2014, 1,40,232 businesses, 88,062 in rural areas and 52,170 in urban areas, had been documented in Mysuru district, said Mr. Sankar.