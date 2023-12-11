December 11, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda told the Legislative Assembly that the Karnataka is set to introduce a mobile app-based beat system to protect government land from encroachment.

Replying to Congress member Vinay Kulkarni during Question Hour on December 11, the Minister said, as per the proposed system, the documents and data related to government land in all the taluks would be uploaded into the mobile application. Village accountants are mandated to visit all government land in their jurisdiction once in three months to verify if there is any encroachment. In case of an encroachment, they are required to immediately upload the details on the mobile app, the Minister explained.

Follow-up action within 15 days

Once the encroachment details are uploaded, the tahsildar is required to take up further action within 15 days. The government would take disciplinary action against the tahsildar if he fails to act within the stipulated time, the Minister said.

Pointing out that the mobile application would be GPS-enabled, he said the application would make it possible to monitor whether the Village Accountants physically visited the government land.

