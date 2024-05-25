Mob targets police station after man dies in death in custody at Channagiri

The death of a person detained by the police resulted in an angry mob vandalising the Channagiri police station in Davangere district on Friday night.

Totally, 11 police personnel were injured and police vehicles damaged in the stone pelting.

Trouble started after news about the death of Adil, 32, who was brought to the station by the Channagiri police on gambling charges, spread.

A huge mob gathered outside the police station and called it a lock-up death; it resorted to stone pelting, vandalised the police station and damaged at least eight police vehicles.

Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police, Davangere, said that Adil was in the station for hardly seven minutes.

“The probe will look into the CCTV footage and other evidence at the police station,” she said.

“We have received a complaint from Adil’s father and action will be taken based on the post-mortem report,” she said.

According to police sources, Adil, a carpenter by profession and resident of Tipu Nagar in Channagiri, was brought to the station for questioning in a gambling case. As he collapsed there, he was taken to the Channagiri hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On Saturday, the body was brought to Davangere for post-mortem and subsequently handed over to the family for the last rites at Channagiri.

Speaking to presspersons in Davangere, Adil’s father Khaleemulla, said that while Adil was suffering from low blood pressure, he was not aware what had transpired at the police station. He demanded that the government act against whoever was responsible for his son’s death.

Political slugfest

As the news of Adil’s death became known, a mob resorted to agitation by keeping the body in front of the police station seeking justice for the family.

As the mob indulged in violence, the police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed teargas shells to disperse it.

Ms. Uma Prashanth and other senior officials had a tough time placating the family members.

The case led to a political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. The Opposition charged that there was “breakdown of law and order” in the State and alleged the “appeasement politics of Congress” to be the reason behind such incidents.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara hit back at BJP, saying that the Opposition should desist from making “irresponsible statements”.

He said a probe would be held into the custodial death and action would be taken against those who resorted to violence.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied reports about the “lock-up death”.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said the youth was suffering from epilepsy and was taken to hospital where he died. However, he found fault with the police for keeping the man in the police station without registering an FIR.

“He should have been sent back after questioning. He could not have been kept in the police station without registering an FIR. So, the police are at fault,” he said.